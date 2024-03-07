There Has Been A -6.20% Decline For Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ: CRKN). So What’s Next?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply a decrease of -6.20% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CRKN share’s 52-week high remains $19.72, putting it -24550.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.08. The company has a valuation of $2.48M, with an average of 2.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

After registering a -6.20% downside in the latest session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (CRKN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1009, dropping -6.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.91%, and -28.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.63%. Short interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.