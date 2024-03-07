There Has Been A 5.04% Incline For Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX). So What’s Next?

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 3.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.52, to imply an increase of 5.04% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $22.69, putting it -115.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.89. The company has a valuation of $602.40M, with an average of 5.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.04% upside in the last session, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.65, jumping 5.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.12%, and 97.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.07%. Short interest in Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw shorts transact 7.73 million shares and set a 2.66 days time to cover.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nano X Imaging Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) shares are 29.18% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.81% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.10% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.28 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.13 million and $2.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.30% before jumping 74.90% in the following quarter.

NNOX Dividends

Nano X Imaging Ltd has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nano X Imaging Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano X Imaging Ltd insiders hold 9.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.45% of the shares at 25.81% float percentage. In total, 23.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 6.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.09 million shares, or about 1.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $16.81 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.04 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 5.08 million.