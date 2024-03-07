Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) -43.54% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares stood at 2.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply a decrease of -3.21% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The TSHA share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -43.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $506.66M, with an average of 4.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

After registering a -3.21% downside in the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.55, dropping -3.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.65%, and 73.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.11%. Short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw shorts transact 16.3 million shares and set a 13.78 days time to cover.