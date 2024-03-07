Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s traded shares stood at 39.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply a decrease of -21.05% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SBFM share’s 52-week high remains $1.40, putting it -1900.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $3.59M, with an average of 74.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

After registering a -21.05% downside in the last session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1425, dropping -21.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.44%, and -71.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.69%. Short interest in Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.