Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) Is 74.17% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.84, to imply a decrease of -4.54% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The SMMT share’s 52-week high remains $5.22, putting it -7.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

After registering a -4.54% downside in the last session, Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.22, dropping -4.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.84%, and 26.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.44%. Short interest in Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw shorts transact 12.75 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.