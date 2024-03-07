Stock Of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Jumped By 8.99 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply a decrease of -14.80% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The AFMD share’s 52-week high remains $1.11, putting it -94.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $85.12M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

After registering a -14.80% downside in the last session, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7200, dropping -14.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.39%, and 8.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.80%. Short interest in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw shorts transact 1.53 million shares and set a 2.95 days time to cover.