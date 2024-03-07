SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX): Can A Stock Be Down -71.86% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -4.36% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SMX share’s 52-week high remains $209.00, putting it -104400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.18. The company has a valuation of $1.14M, with an average of 4.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

After registering a -4.36% downside in the last session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2287, dropping -4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.47%, and -18.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.86%. Short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) saw shorts transact 1.12 million shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.