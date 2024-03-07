Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) Has Recovered 30.77% So Far, But Another -185.77% Loss Is Possible.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.11, to imply an increase of 4.28% or $0.62 in intraday trading. The SGML share’s 52-week high remains $43.18, putting it -185.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.46. The company has a valuation of $1.65B, with an average of 1.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) trade information

After registering a 4.28% upside in the last session, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.36, jumping 4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.18%, and 5.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.08%. Short interest in Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) saw shorts transact 11.16 million shares and set a 6.33 days time to cover.