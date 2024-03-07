Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) After -1046.15% Decline From High?

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s traded shares stood at 4.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -27.41% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The HSCS share’s 52-week high remains $1.49, putting it -1046.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $1.46M, with an average of 2.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

After registering a -27.41% downside in the last session, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1850, dropping -27.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.68%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.98%. Short interest in Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.