Should Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Rally After -740.77% Drop From High?

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply an increase of 2.51% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The OM share’s 52-week high remains $24.13, putting it -740.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.73. The company has a valuation of $144.98M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 892.96K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.51% upside in the latest session, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.35, jumping 2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.88%, and -11.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.94%. Short interest in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM) saw shorts transact 8.02 million shares and set a 8.86 days time to cover.

Outset Medical Inc (OM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Outset Medical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Outset Medical Inc (OM) shares are -78.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.70% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 23.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $30.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.76 million and $36.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.10% before dropping -6.50% in the following quarter.

OM Dividends

Outset Medical Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Outset Medical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM)’s Major holders

Outset Medical Inc insiders hold 3.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.02% of the shares at 111.31% float percentage. In total, 107.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.38 million shares (or 14.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $161.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 4.86 million shares, or about 9.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $106.28 million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Outset Medical Inc (OM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about 33.47 million.