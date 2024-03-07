SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) Recovered 34.86% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -5.07% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 18.83% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The WORX share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -722.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $2.11M, with an average of 32180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.60K shares over the past 3 months.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

After registering a 18.83% upside in the last session, SCWorx Corp (WORX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7468, jumping 18.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.31%, and 43.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.07%. Short interest in SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) saw shorts transact 6360.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.