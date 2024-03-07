SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) Recovered 34.86% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -5.07% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 18.83% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The WORX share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -722.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.14. The company has a valuation of $2.11M, with an average of 32180.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 109.60K shares over the past 3 months.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information
After registering a 18.83% upside in the last session, SCWorx Corp (WORX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7468, jumping 18.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.31%, and 43.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.07%. Short interest in SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) saw shorts transact 6360.0 shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
WORX Dividends
SCWorx Corp has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SCWorx Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders
SCWorx Corp insiders hold 13.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.88% of the shares at 2.18% float percentage. In total, 1.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7313.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43877.0.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 4230.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25379.0.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SCWorx Corp (WORX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 6922.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41531.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2426.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 9374.0.