Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SCPX) Have Gained 7.04% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 50.53% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The SCPX share’s 52-week high remains $0.96, putting it -104.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $11.66M, with an average of 50440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 164.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) trade information

After registering a 50.53% upside in the latest session, Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4494, jumping 50.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.28%, and 23.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.04%. Short interest in Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.