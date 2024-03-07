Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SCPX) Have Gained 7.04% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX)’s traded shares stood at 1.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.47, to imply an increase of 50.53% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The SCPX share’s 52-week high remains $0.96, putting it -104.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $11.66M, with an average of 50440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 164.18K shares over the past 3 months.
Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) trade information
After registering a 50.53% upside in the latest session, Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4494, jumping 50.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.28%, and 23.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.04%. Short interest in Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 2.63 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Scorpius Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) shares are -22.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.06% against 12.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.20% compared to the previous financial year.
SCPX Dividends
Scorpius Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpius Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Scorpius Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SCPX)’s Major holders
Scorpius Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.80% of the shares at 7.34% float percentage. In total, 6.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.48 million shares (or 1.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.4 million shares, or about 1.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.
We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scorpius Holdings Inc. (SCPX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 62963.0.