SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ: SPRC) Drops -541.19% From Highs, What Happens Next?

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.40. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.69, to imply an increase of 3.07% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SPRC share’s 52-week high remains $23.66, putting it -541.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.80. The company has a valuation of $9.04M, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

After registering a 3.07% upside in the latest session, SciSparc Ltd (SPRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10, jumping 3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.40%, and -4.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.39%. Short interest in SciSparc Ltd (NASDAQ:SPRC) saw shorts transact 13760.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.