Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Up 33.82% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -33.33% – Here’s What To Do Now

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.36, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The SCLX share’s 52-week high remains $16.90, putting it -1142.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $217.71M, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 922.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the last session, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6300, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -43.80%, and -17.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.33%. Short interest in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw shorts transact 7.2 million shares and set a 12.53 days time to cover.