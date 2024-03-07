Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Up Almost 297.22% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decrease of -6.63% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The STRC share’s 52-week high remains $3.54, putting it -93.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $47.40M, with an average of 3.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 737.10K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -6.63% downside in the latest session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.2500, dropping -6.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.79%, and 297.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.71%. Short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -57.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $746k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.12 million and $2.3 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.80% before jumping 575.10% in the following quarter.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders hold 53.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.97% of the shares at 32.53% float percentage. In total, 14.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Steel Partners Holdings, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 2.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.62 million shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.2 million.

We also have BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.