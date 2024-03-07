Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) Stock Has Gained 61.36% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA)’s traded shares stood at 3.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply a decrease of -0.82% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The SANA share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -23.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.74. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with an average of 3.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.00, dropping -0.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.81%, and 61.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.48%. Short interest in Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) saw shorts transact 22.08 million shares and set a 9.07 days time to cover.