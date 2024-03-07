Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX)’s 43.37-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply a decrease of -9.16% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The RNLX share’s 52-week high remains $4.04, putting it -239.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $59.46M, with an average of 3.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -9.16% downside in the last session, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700, dropping -9.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.37%, and 318.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.13%. Short interest in Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 70.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $950k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $724k and $518k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.20% before jumping 179.90% in the following quarter.

RNLX Dividends

Renalytix Plc ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renalytix Plc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Renalytix Plc ADR insiders hold 3.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.39% of the shares at 10.79% float percentage. In total, 10.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 2.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pinnacle Associates, Ltd. with 0.84 million shares, or about 1.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.45 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 13296.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38558.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4865.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 11821.0.