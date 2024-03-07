RAPT Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: RAPT) Stock Rises 5.30 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.14, to imply an increase of 5.30% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The RAPT share’s 52-week high remains $31.44, putting it -243.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.86. The company has a valuation of $314.42M, with an average of 3.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) trade information

After registering a 5.30% upside in the last session, RAPT Therapeutics Inc (RAPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.29, jumping 5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.54%, and -63.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.22%. Short interest in RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw shorts transact 3.51 million shares and set a 8.57 days time to cover.