QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 111.54% Year-To-Date

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.30, to imply an increase of 8.55% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The QSG share’s 52-week high remains $28.99, putting it -778.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $127.35M, with an average of 77610.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.18K shares over the past 3 months.

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information

After registering a 8.55% upside in the latest session, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.86, jumping 8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.52%, and -15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.54%. Short interest in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) saw shorts transact 32369.999999999996 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.