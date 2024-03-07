QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: QSG) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2024, The Stock Is Up 111.54% Year-To-Date

QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.30, to imply an increase of 8.55% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The QSG share’s 52-week high remains $28.99, putting it -778.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $127.35M, with an average of 77610.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.18K shares over the past 3 months.
QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) trade information
After registering a 8.55% upside in the latest session, QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.86, jumping 8.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.52%, and -15.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.54%. Short interest in QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG) saw shorts transact 32369.999999999996 shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.
QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG) shares are -50.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 220.00% against 17.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 361.40% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $130.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.31 million.
QSG Dividends
QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:QSG)’s Major holders
QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR insiders hold 19.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.05% of the shares at 2.53% float percentage. In total, 2.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ggv Capital Llc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 0.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.89 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rhumbline Advisers with 4965.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $16235.0.