Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM)’s 16.89-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply an increase of 43.09% or $0.5 in intraday trading. The PWM share’s 52-week high remains $31.88, putting it -1820.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $14.94M, with an average of 61440.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 103.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) trade information

After registering a 43.09% upside in the last session, Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7000, jumping 43.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.89%, and 26.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.96%. Short interest in Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ:PWM) saw shorts transact 21820.0 shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.