Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) Has Risen 1.18% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 53.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.07, to imply an increase of 3.46% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $26.75, putting it 1.18% up since that peak but still an impressive 73.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.19. The company has a valuation of $59.89B, with an average of 71.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 70.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 3.46% upside in the latest session, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.50, jumping 3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.91%, and 23.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.63%. Short interest in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) saw shorts transact 102.42 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palantir Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) shares are 76.90% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.00% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $625.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $653.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $525.19 million and $532.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.10% before jumping 22.70% in the following quarter.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palantir Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc insiders hold 6.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.37% of the shares at 44.10% float percentage. In total, 41.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 168.58 million shares (or 8.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 103.05 million shares, or about 5.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.58 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 53.42 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $818.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.41 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 604.09 million.