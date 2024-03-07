Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 4.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply a decrease of -2.37% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $5.41, putting it -87.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.10. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 18.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.37% downside in the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17, dropping -2.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.49%, and -12.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.71%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 72.53 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Opendoor Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares are -22.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.86% against 19.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.00% this quarter before jumping 56.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $1.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.52 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.12 billion and $1.98 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -65.20% before dropping -22.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -75.55% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.20% annually.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opendoor Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc insiders hold 11.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.79% of the shares at 69.52% float percentage. In total, 61.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 74.48 million shares (or 11.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $299.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 49.19 million shares, or about 7.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $197.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 21.67 million shares. This is just over 3.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $110.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.34 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 65.68 million.