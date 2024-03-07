Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -38.58% YTD

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH)’s traded shares stood at 3.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 5.60% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OMH share’s 52-week high remains $57.00, putting it -5963.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $17.90M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.
Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information
After registering a 5.60% upside in the latest session, Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800, jumping 5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and -6.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.58%. Short interest in Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) saw shorts transact 1.61 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.
Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Ohmyhome Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) shares are -45.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -71.43% against 19.00%.
OMH Dividends
Ohmyhome Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ohmyhome Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH)’s Major holders
Ohmyhome Ltd insiders hold 50.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.52% of the shares at 1.04% float percentage. In total, 0.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 97600.0 shares (or 0.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 10333.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $40298.0.