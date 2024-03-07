Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Down -38.58% YTD

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH)’s traded shares stood at 3.91 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.94, to imply an increase of 5.60% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OMH share’s 52-week high remains $57.00, putting it -5963.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $17.90M, with an average of 0.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

After registering a 5.60% upside in the latest session, Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0800, jumping 5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.75%, and -6.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.58%. Short interest in Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) saw shorts transact 1.61 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.