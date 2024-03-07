Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Have Gained 51.30% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares stood at 2.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.87, to imply an increase of 0.81% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The OCGN share’s 52-week high remains $1.28, putting it -47.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $223.16M, with an average of 10.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

After registering a 0.81% upside in the last session, Ocugen Inc (OCGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9839, jumping 0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.55%, and 72.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.30%. Short interest in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) saw shorts transact 24.36 million shares and set a 10.87 days time to cover.