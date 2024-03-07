Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Up 512.12% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s traded shares stood at 8.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply a decrease of -23.19% or -$1.22 in intraday trading. The OCEA share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -199.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $137.64M, with an average of 38.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.47 million shares over the past 3 months.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information
After registering a -23.19% downside in the last session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.79, dropping -23.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 162.34%, and 629.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 512.12%. Short interest in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 9.69 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
OCEA Dividends
Ocean Biomedical Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ocean Biomedical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s Major holders
Ocean Biomedical Inc. insiders hold 73.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.73% of the shares at 51.17% float percentage. In total, 13.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 10.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.58 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Meteora Capital, LLC with 1.85 million shares, or about 5.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.11 million.
We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.22 million shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 82998.0, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.