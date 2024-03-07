Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Up 512.12% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA)’s traded shares stood at 8.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.04, to imply a decrease of -23.19% or -$1.22 in intraday trading. The OCEA share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -199.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $137.64M, with an average of 38.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) trade information

After registering a -23.19% downside in the last session, Ocean Biomedical Inc. (OCEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.79, dropping -23.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 162.34%, and 629.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 512.12%. Short interest in Ocean Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:OCEA) saw shorts transact 0.91 million shares and set a 9.69 days time to cover.