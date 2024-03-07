Nxu Inc (NASDAQ: NXU) Down -66.67% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply a decrease of -9.81% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The NXU share’s 52-week high remains $151.50, putting it -19575.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $0.30M, with an average of 9.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) trade information

After registering a -9.81% downside in the last session, Nxu Inc (NXU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3700, dropping -9.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.03%, and -24.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.67%. Short interest in Nxu Inc (NASDAQ:NXU) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.