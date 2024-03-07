Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) Have Declined -14.51% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply an increase of 5.01% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NUWE share’s 52-week high remains $6.92, putting it -1284.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $2.82M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 996.52K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 5.01% upside in the latest session, Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6301, jumping 5.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.19%, and 11.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.51%. Short interest in Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw shorts transact 0.77 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuwellis Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) shares are -72.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 80.12% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 78.10% this quarter before jumping 71.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.83 million and $2.08 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.00% before jumping 28.20% in the following quarter.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuwellis Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Nuwellis Inc insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.54% of the shares at 6.55% float percentage. In total, 6.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24097.0 shares (or 1.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $64820.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 10404.0 shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $27986.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 24097.0 shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64820.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 599.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 1587.0.