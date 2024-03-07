NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Is One Stock You Should Watch

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.70, to imply an increase of 5.67% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NRXP share’s 52-week high remains $1.20, putting it -71.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.22. The company has a valuation of $64.23M, with an average of 3.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

After registering a 5.67% upside in the last session, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7333, jumping 5.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 129.86%, and 75.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.30%. Short interest in NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) saw shorts transact 3.87 million shares and set a 5.37 days time to cover.