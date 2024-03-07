Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply a decrease of -5.51% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The TOUR share’s 52-week high remains $2.14, putting it -239.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $74.93M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 247.75K shares over the past 3 months.

Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

After registering a -5.51% downside in the latest session, Tuniu Corp ADR (TOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7500, dropping -5.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.81%, and -2.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.37%. Short interest in Tuniu Corp ADR (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw shorts transact 0.22 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.