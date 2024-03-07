Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s traded shares stood at 12.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply a decrease of -1.88% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The REAL share’s 52-week high remains $3.97, putting it -8.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $383.17M, with an average of 9.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.88% downside in the last session, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10, dropping -1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 114.04%, and 102.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.09%. Short interest in Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) saw shorts transact 12.9 million shares and set a 6.43 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Therealreal Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Therealreal Inc (REAL) shares are 28.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.53% against 16.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.80% this quarter before jumping 46.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $139.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $137.93 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -10.67% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 38.56% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.60% annually.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Therealreal Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Therealreal Inc insiders hold 10.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.20% of the shares at 69.35% float percentage. In total, 62.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Woodson Capital Management, Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.9 million shares (or 4.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.63 million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Therealreal Inc (REAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.06 million shares. This is just over 3.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 1.39% of the shares, all valued at about 3.15 million.