Now Is The Time To Build A Position In The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.17, to imply an increase of 11.62% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The REAX share’s 52-week high remains $3.25, putting it -2.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.09. The company has a valuation of $570.60M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 325.54K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 11.62% upside in the latest session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60, jumping 11.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.56%, and 9.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.13%. Short interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 0.6 days time to cover.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Real Brokerage Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) shares are 72.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 19.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $161.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.12 million and $90.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.70% before jumping 69.20% in the following quarter.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

The Real Brokerage Inc. insiders hold 18.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.50% of the shares at 41.10% float percentage. In total, 33.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.57 million shares (or 19.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. with 23.68 million shares, or about 13.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $45.23 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 43591.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55796.0