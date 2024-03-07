Now Is The Time To Build A Position In TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.20, to imply an increase of 1.71% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The TAL share’s 52-week high remains $15.52, putting it -27.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.09. The company has a valuation of $5.99B, with an average of 8.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.71% upside in the latest session, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.20, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.14%, and 0.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.37%. Short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) saw shorts transact 24.93 million shares and set a 3.01 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TAL Education Group ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares are 64.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.43% against 17.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $391.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $373.69 million.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TAL Education Group ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

TAL Education Group ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.17% of the shares at 52.17% float percentage. In total, 52.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of America Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.46 million shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.48 million shares, or about 3.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $122.05 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 14.5 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $86.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.17 million, or 0.97% of the shares, all valued at about 50.43 million.