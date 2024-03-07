Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.00, to imply a decrease of -2.48% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The RGNX share’s 52-week high remains $28.80, putting it -20.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.83. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.34K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.48% downside in the last session, Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.80, dropping -2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.60%, and 94.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.70%. Short interest in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw shorts transact 4.17 million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Regenxbio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) shares are 37.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.53% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.60% this quarter before jumping 27.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $25.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.37 million.

RGNX Dividends

Regenxbio Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Regenxbio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders

Regenxbio Inc insiders hold 8.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.32% of the shares at 98.26% float percentage. In total, 90.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.27 million shares (or 18.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $165.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 4.34 million shares, or about 9.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $86.76 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 6.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about 23.42 million.