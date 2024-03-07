Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s traded shares stood at 1.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.68, to imply a decrease of -11.32% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The NXTC share’s 52-week high remains $2.09, putting it -24.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $47.01M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 147.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

After registering a -11.32% downside in the last session, Nextcure Inc (NXTC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0900, dropping -11.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.31%, and 31.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.81%. Short interest in Nextcure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.