Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX)

Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -4.76% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The EGOX share’s 52-week high remains $12.80, putting it -10566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $10.86M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) trade information

After registering a -4.76% downside in the latest session, Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1373, dropping -4.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.20%, and -56.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.84%.