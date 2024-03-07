Now Is The Time To Build A Position In New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR)’s traded shares stood at 3.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply an increase of 75.57% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The HOVR share’s 52-week high remains $12.14, putting it -427.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has an average of 94790.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 133.06K shares over the past 3 months.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR) trade information

After registering a 75.57% upside in the last session, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.9300, jumping 75.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 91.71%, and 61.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.36%. Short interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR) saw shorts transact 2790.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.