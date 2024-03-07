Now Is The Time To Build A Position In New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR)

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR)’s traded shares stood at 3.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.30, to imply an increase of 75.57% or $0.99 in intraday trading. The HOVR share’s 52-week high remains $12.14, putting it -427.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has an average of 94790.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 133.06K shares over the past 3 months.
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR) trade information
After registering a 75.57% upside in the last session, New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.9300, jumping 75.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 91.71%, and 61.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.36%. Short interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR) saw shorts transact 2790.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
HOVR Dividends
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ:HOVR)’s Major holders
New Horizon Aircraft Ltd insiders hold 68.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.89% of the shares at 127.78% float percentage. In total, 40.89% institutions holds shares in the company.