Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s traded shares stood at 55.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.09, to imply a decrease of -28.95% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The JAGX share’s 52-week high remains $1.57, putting it -1644.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $4.55M, with an average of 99.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -28.95% downside in the last session, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1628, dropping -28.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.29%, and 0.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.82%. Short interest in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) saw shorts transact 3.96 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jaguar Health Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares are -76.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.89% against 11.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.76 million.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jaguar Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

Jaguar Health Inc insiders hold 15.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.43% of the shares at 2.89% float percentage. In total, 2.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 92333.0 shares (or 0.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47643.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 79565.0 shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $41055.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 79361.0 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40950.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2825.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1875.0.