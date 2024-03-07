Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 12.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $4.77, putting it -1544.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $8.12M, with an average of 1.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3459, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.77%, and -19.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.80%. Short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 6.75 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.