Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 12.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.29, to imply a decrease of -3.93% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $4.77, putting it -1544.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.24. The company has a valuation of $8.12M, with an average of 1.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 million shares over the past 3 months.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information
After registering a -3.93% downside in the last session, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3459, dropping -3.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.77%, and -19.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.80%. Short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 6.75 million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.
Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Genius Group Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Group Ltd (GNS) shares are -75.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.28% against 17.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.10% compared to the previous financial year.
GNS Dividends
Genius Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders
Genius Group Ltd insiders hold 11.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.03% of the shares at 3.42% float percentage. In total, 3.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.37 million shares (or 0.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $73535.0.