Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares stood at 9.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -6.80% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The FFIE share’s 52-week high remains $148.32, putting it -92600.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $6.76M, with an average of 10.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

After registering a -6.80% downside in the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2350, dropping -6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.10%, and -49.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.44%. Short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) saw shorts transact 12.12 million shares and set a 1.81 days time to cover.