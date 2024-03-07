Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 11.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $3.50, putting it -121.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $237.43M, with an average of 25.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.64% upside in the last session, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9000, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.59%, and 31.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.60%. Short interest in Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 22.06 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Canaan Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares are -20.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.18% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.90% this quarter before jumping 82.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $36.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.75 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.1 million and $69.92 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -27.00% before dropping -14.50% in the following quarter.

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between May 24 and May 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Canaan Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.72% of the shares at 20.72% float percentage. In total, 20.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.17 million shares (or 3.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.46 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.38 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 2.92 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.24 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 4.5 million.