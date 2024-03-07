Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE)

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.68, to imply an increase of 1.47% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $23.10, putting it -138.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.41. The company has a valuation of $2.18B, with an average of 6.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.47% upside in the latest session, Bloom Energy Corp (BE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.81, jumping 1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.38%, and -14.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.59%. Short interest in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) saw shorts transact 31.51 million shares and set a 6.19 days time to cover.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares are -35.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 240.00% against 0.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.10% this quarter before jumping 94.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $255.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $331.77 million.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloom Energy Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corp insiders hold 11.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.27% of the shares at 94.27% float percentage. In total, 83.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 32.45 million shares (or 14.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $319.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.69 million shares, or about 10.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $232.87 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 18.86 million shares. This is just over 8.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.4 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 62.91 million.