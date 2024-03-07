Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 9.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.35, to imply a decrease of -1.05% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $5.27, putting it -124.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $199.82M, with an average of 9.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.05% downside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.93, dropping -1.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.77%, and -2.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.44%. Short interest in Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 11.69 million shares and set a 1.62 days time to cover.

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bit Digital Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares are 6.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.07% against 19.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $13.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.78 million and $7.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.50% before jumping 186.80% in the following quarter.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc has its next earnings report out between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc insiders hold 0.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.48% of the shares at 50.78% float percentage. In total, 50.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.36 million shares (or 6.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 3.64 million shares, or about 4.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $14.78 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 2.17 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.66 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 3.91 million.