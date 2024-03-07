Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.10, to imply a decrease of -4.94% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BENF share’s 52-week high remains $16.50, putting it -16400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $27.58M, with an average of 5.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 944.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

After registering a -4.94% downside in the last session, Beneficient (BENF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1414, dropping -4.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -31.97%, and -68.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.43%. Short interest in Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.