Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BNZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.57, putting it -1997.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $13.40M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.23%, and -49.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.03%. Short interest in Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) saw shorts transact 76500.0 shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.