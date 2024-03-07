Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BNZI share’s 52-week high remains $16.57, putting it -1997.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $13.40M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.
Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) trade information
After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, Banzai International Inc (BNZI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9500, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.23%, and -49.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.03%. Short interest in Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI) saw shorts transact 76500.0 shares and set a 1.12 days time to cover.
BNZI Dividends
Banzai International Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banzai International Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Banzai International Inc (NASDAQ:BNZI)’s Major holders
Banzai International Inc insiders hold 47.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.00% of the shares at 32.52% float percentage. In total, 17.00% institutions holds shares in the company.