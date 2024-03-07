Now Is The Time To Build A Position In B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY)

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.63, to imply an increase of 12.26% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The RILY share’s 52-week high remains $60.72, putting it -156.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.46. The company has a valuation of $722.61M, with an average of 2.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

After registering a 12.26% upside in the last session, B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.32, jumping 12.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.04%, and 25.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.58%. Short interest in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) saw shorts transact 11.33 million shares and set a 10.13 days time to cover.