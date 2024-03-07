Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -0.65% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ATXI share’s 52-week high remains $1.36, putting it -700.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.11. The company has a valuation of $6.23M, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1798, dropping -0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.09%, and 20.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.66%. Short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.