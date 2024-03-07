Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.46, to imply an increase of 4.70% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The APLT share’s 52-week high remains $9.39, putting it -45.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $582.05M, with an average of 3.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

After registering a 4.70% upside in the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.72, jumping 4.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.70%, and 114.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 92.84%. Short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) saw shorts transact 3.87 million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.