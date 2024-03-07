Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares stood at 3.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply an increase of 1.59% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ATUS share’s 52-week high remains $4.22, putting it -65.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 10.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.59% upside in the last session, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.18, jumping 1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.72%, and 20.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.54%. Short interest in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw shorts transact 26.59 million shares and set a 7.13 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Altice USA Inc (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altice USA Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Altice USA Inc (ATUS) shares are -14.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 116.67% against 4.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -64.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.29 billion and $2.32 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.30% before dropping -3.00% in the following quarter.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altice USA Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc insiders hold 19.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.14% of the shares at 109.50% float percentage. In total, 88.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.14 million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 22.0 million shares, or about 4.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $66.43 million.

We also have Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altice USA Inc (ATUS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd holds roughly 10.0 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.72 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 20.29 million.