Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 1.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.81, to imply a decrease of -0.16% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $52.48, putting it -42.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.80. The company has a valuation of $11.30B, with an average of 6.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.16% downside in the latest session, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.23, dropping -0.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.89%, and -15.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.09%. Short interest in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw shorts transact 29.89 million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares are 66.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.54% against 0.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $547.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $572.65 million.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.25% of the shares at 88.61% float percentage. In total, 84.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.68 million shares (or 11.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $409.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 22.02 million shares, or about 9.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $337.53 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 21.13 million shares. This is just over 8.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.46 million, or 3.11% of the shares, all valued at about 114.37 million.