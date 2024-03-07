Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) Has Decreased By 253.03 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.71, to imply an increase of 18.84% or $2.49 in intraday trading. The NKTX share’s 52-week high remains $13.86, putting it 11.78% up since that peak but still an impressive 91.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $770.89M, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

After registering a 18.84% upside in the last session, Nkarta Inc (NKTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.83, jumping 18.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.53%, and 72.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.03%. Short interest in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) saw shorts transact 4.55 million shares and set a 4.09 days time to cover.